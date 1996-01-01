6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction of propan-2-ol and chloroethane:
This reaction occurs through the following mechanism:
Explain why this reaction mechanism is favored and estimate the value of K eq based on the stability of the anions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction mechanism is favored due to the formation of a more stable conjugate base, Cl−.
Keq > 1
Keq > 1
B
The reaction mechanism is favored due to the formation of a less stable conjugate base, Cl−.
Keq < 1
Keq < 1
C
The reaction mechanism is favored due to the increased acidity of propan-2-olate.
Keq < 1
Keq < 1
D
The reaction mechanism is favored due to the stronger bond between propan-2-olate and the electrophilic carbon.
Keq < 1
Keq < 1