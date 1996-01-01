Hey everyone were as true or false. One mole of di phosphorus gas at 400 degrees Celsius and 0.1 atmospheric pressure has a higher entropy per mole than one mole of tetra phosphorous gas at 400 degrees Celsius and 0.1 atmospheric pressure. So essentially we're comparing tetra phosphorous gas and die phosphorous gas, comparing these two. We can see that tetra phosphorous gas has more elements and because it has more elements, this means that it is more complex and because we have a higher complexity in tetra phosphorous gas, this essentially means that we have a higher entropy. So this statement is going to be false since tetra phosphorous gas will have the higher entropy than die phosphorous gas. Now, I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.

Hide transcripts