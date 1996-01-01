Hey everyone worse hold that acetone has a normal boiling point of 56°C and a molar entropy of vaporization of 29. kg Permal predict whether the entropy of acetone will increase or decrease when it boils at its normal boiling point first. Let's go ahead and write out our reaction. So at our boiling point we have acetone and this is going to be in its liquid state and then it will transform into its gaseous state. So as we can see right here, we're converting from a liquid to a gas. And as we've learned when we go from a solid to a liquid to a gas, this means that we increase our entropy and if we were to go from a gas to liquid to solid, this means that we would decrease entropy. And essentially the reason why is because we have more gas molecules, which means we have more random motion which leads to a higher entropy. So our answer here is going to be that the entropy of acetone will increase when it boils at its normal boiling point. Now, I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

Hide transcripts