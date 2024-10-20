Select correct statement(s) below:

a) gaseous CO 2 has higher entropy in 2 L container compared to in 5 L container

b) N 2 O (g) contains higher standard molar entropy then HI (g)

c) NaHCO 3 (aq) + HC 2 H 3 O 2 (aq) → NaC 2 H 3 O 2 (aq) + H 2 O (l) + CO 2 (g) has a negative ∆S

d) evaporation of water at 100 °C involves greater ∆S than evaporation at 112 °C