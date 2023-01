Problem

Predict the sign of ∆S in the system for each of the following processes:

a) Ag+ (aq) + Br - (aq) → AgBr (s)

b) CI 2 (g) → 2 CI - (g)

c) CaCO 3 (s) → CaO (s) + CO 2 (g)

d) Pb (s) at 50°C → Pb (s) at 70°C