Hello everyone today. We are being asked to identify the sign of delta S of the system, which is essentially the entropy of the system for the reaction below. Without doing calculations. So we have you which is a solid reacting with three moles of flooring gas to produce Your radium F six, which is also a gas. So in order to do this without calculations, we must have, we must look at the number of moles for the reactant and the products For the reactant. We have three moles And for the products, we have one mole going from greater moles to lesser moles indicates a decrease in the entropy or delta S system. Therefore, we are expecting to have a negative sign for delta S of the system. I hope this helped and until next time.

