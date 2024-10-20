Which reaction is most likely to have a positive ∆S of reaction?

a) SiO 2 (s) + 3 C (s) → SiC (s) + 2 CO (g)

b) 6 CO 2 (g) + 6 H 2 O (g) → C 6 H 12 O 6 (s) + 6 O 2 (g)

c) CO (g) + Cl 2 (g) → COCl 2 (g)