Atomic Mass Example 1

so here for this example question. It says Which of the following represents an element from the first column with the greatest atomic mass? All right, so our first column. If we look at this periodic table, our first column is this with all of these different elements. And remember the number of red, which is not a whole number. Normally, that represents the atomic mass of any of these given elements. Now here, if we take a look, we have barium. Be a again. Later, we'll learn about how the names are attached to the elements. Symbol B. A is not in the first column here. It's in the second call, so this cannot be a choice. Then we're gonna say next that we have a l A. L stands for aluminum. Aluminum is over here in the third column. Well, all the way over here in this 13th column, actually, So this is out. Next, we have C s just session. Here it is, right here. It's in the first column. It's pretty low down there. It's 1 32.91 for its atomic mass. Remember, that could be in grams per mole. Atomic mass units or Dalton's. So far, it looks like it's the highest one. The only one higher than that would be F R. Notice that in the bottom rose here. Most of them are whole numbers. These are super large mass elements that are pretty unstable. They typically don't have numerous isotopes. As a result, they have no decimal places. So next, so so far. See, looks like it's our best choice. If we look at D, we have alli, which is up here not hiring mass, not greater atomic mass. And then we have a which is right here. So it looks like, see is our best choice. It has the greatest mass atomic mass from column one from the choices provided. So just remember, we have our element symbols. We have our atomic masses, which normally are not whole numbers, and then we actually have whole numbers. Those represent our atomic numbers

