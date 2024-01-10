2. Atoms & Elements
Lithium has an elemental atomic mass of 6.941 u and has two naturally occurring isotopes, 6Li and 7Li. Their masses are 6.0151 u and 7.0160 u respectively. What are the natural abundances (to 2 decimal places in percentage) of the isotopes of lithium?
