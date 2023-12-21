Skip to main content
General Chemistry
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
Explore
Bookmarks
Table of contents
1. Intro to General Chemistry
2h 34m
Worksheet
Classification of Matter
10m
Physical & Chemical Changes
14m
Chemical Properties
6m
Physical Properties
4m
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
8m
Temperature
9m
Scientific Notation
13m
SI Units
6m
Metric Prefixes
15m
Significant Figures
7m
Significant Figures: Precision in Measurements
3m
Significant Figures: In Calculations
10m
Conversion Factors
10m
Dimensional Analysis
15m
Density
7m
Density of Geometric Objects
7m
Density of Non-Geometric Objects
3m
2. Atoms & Elements
3h 7m
Worksheet
The Atom
9m
Subatomic Particles
8m
Isotopes
13m
Ions
15m
Atomic Mass
24m
Periodic Table: Classifications
11m
Periodic Table: Group Names
6m
Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals
4m
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
5m
Periodic Table: Elemental Forms
5m
Periodic Table: Phases
6m
Periodic Table: Charges
16m
Calculating Molar Mass
4m
Mole Concept
14m
Law of Conservation of Mass
3m
Law of Definite Proportions
10m
Atomic Theory
7m
Law of Multiple Proportions
3m
Millikan Oil Drop Experiment
7m
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
9m
3. Chemical Reactions
2h 6m
Worksheet
Empirical Formula
2m
Molecular Formula
2m
Combustion Analysis
15m
Combustion Apparatus
16m
Polyatomic Ions
17m
Naming Ionic Compounds
7m
Writing Ionic Compounds
4m
Naming Ionic Hydrates
4m
Naming Acids
13m
Naming Molecular Compounds
3m
Balancing Chemical Equations
11m
Stoichiometry
4m
Limiting Reagent
3m
Percent Yield
7m
Mass Percent
3m
Functional Groups in Chemistry
9m
4. BONUS: Lab Techniques and Procedures
1h 38m
Worksheet
Laboratory Materials
29m
Experimental Error
12m
Distillation & Floatation
12m
Chromatography
6m
Filtration and Evaporation
4m
Extraction
17m
Test for Ions and Gases
14m
5. BONUS: Mathematical Operations and Functions
47m
Worksheet
Multiplication and Division Operations
6m
Addition and Subtraction Operations
6m
Power and Root Functions -
6m
Power and Root Functions
20m
The Quadratic Formula
7m
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
2h 39m
Worksheet
Solutions
6m
Molarity
7m
Osmolarity
8m
Dilutions
6m
Solubility Rules
11m
Electrolytes
11m
Molecular Equations
12m
Gas Evolution Equations
13m
Solution Stoichiometry
6m
Complete Ionic Equations
12m
Calculate Oxidation Numbers
13m
Redox Reactions
5m
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
14m
Balancing Redox Reactions: Basic Solutions
17m
Activity Series
10m
7. Gases
2h 12m
Worksheet
Pressure Units
6m
The Ideal Gas Law
8m
The Ideal Gas Law Derivations
5m
The Ideal Gas Law Applications
5m
Chemistry Gas Laws
11m
Chemistry Gas Laws: Combined Gas Law
5m
Mole Fraction
4m
Partial Pressure
11m
The Ideal Gas Law: Molar Mass
9m
The Ideal Gas Law: Density
7m
Gas Stoichiometry
6m
Standard Temperature and Pressure
6m
Effusion
7m
Root Mean Square Speed
4m
Kinetic Energy of Gases
4m
Maxwell-Boltzmann Distribution
6m
Velocity Distributions
4m
Kinetic Molecular Theory
6m
Van der Waals Equation
8m
8. Thermochemistry
1h 33m
Worksheet
Nature of Energy
4m
Kinetic & Potential Energy
7m
First Law of Thermodynamics -
6m
Internal Energy
5m
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
7m
Heat Capacity
9m
Constant-Pressure Calorimetry
9m
Constant-Volume Calorimetry
8m
Thermal Equilibrium
3m
Thermochemical Equations
5m
Formation Equations
7m
Enthalpy of Formation
5m
Hess's Law
12m
9. Quantum Mechanics
1h 27m
Worksheet
Wavelength and Frequency
3m
Speed of Light
2m
The Energy of Light
6m
Electromagnetic Spectrum
5m
Photoelectric Effect
7m
De Broglie Wavelength
2m
Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle
7m
Bohr Model
7m
Emission Spectrum
5m
Bohr Equation
5m
Introduction to Quantum Mechanics
5m
Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number
3m
Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number
7m
Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number
6m
Quantum Numbers: Spin Quantum Number
2m
Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons
4m
Quantum Numbers: Nodes
4m
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
1h 47m
Worksheet
The Electron Configuration
10m
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
2m
The Electron Configurations: Exceptions
9m
The Electron Configuration: Ions
12m
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
4m
The Electron Configuration: Quantum Numbers
7m
Valence Electrons of Elements
8m
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
3m
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius
4m
Periodic Trend: Ionic Radius
7m
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy
6m
Periodic Trend: Successive Ionization Energies
6m
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity
5m
Periodic Trend: Electronegativity
3m
Periodic Trend: Effective Nuclear Charge
12m
Periodic Trend: Cumulative
2m
11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
1h 45m
Worksheet
Lewis Dot Symbols
6m
Chemical Bonds
9m
Dipole Moment
9m
Octet Rule
6m
Formal Charge
2m
Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds
8m
Lewis Dot Structures: Sigma & Pi Bonds
4m
Lewis Dot Structures: Ions
9m
Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions
6m
Lewis Dot Structures: Acids
3m
Resonance Structures
12m
Average Bond Order
3m
Bond Energy
4m
Coulomb's Law
3m
Lattice Energy
9m
Born Haber Cycle
5m
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
1h 22m
Worksheet
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory
5m
Equatorial and Axial Positions
9m
Electron Geometry
7m
Molecular Geometry
12m
Bond Angles
7m
Hybridization
7m
Molecular Orbital Theory
11m
MO Theory: Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules
6m
MO Theory: Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules
6m
MO Theory: Bond Order
6m
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
1h 15m
Worksheet
Molecular Polarity
4m
Intermolecular Forces
12m
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
7m
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
10m
Phase Diagrams
9m
Heating and Cooling Curves
14m
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
5m
Crystalline Solids
4m
Simple Cubic Unit Cell
2m
Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell
2m
Face Centered Cubic Unit Cell
2m
14. Solutions
1h 23m
Worksheet
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
7m
Molality
6m
Parts per Million (ppm)
5m
Mole Fraction
3m
Solutions: Mass Percent
5m
Types of Aqueous Solutions
6m
Intro to Henry's Law
3m
Henry's Law Calculations
5m
The Colligative Properties
10m
Boiling Point Elevation
4m
Freezing Point Depression
4m
Osmosis
12m
Osmotic Pressure
3m
Vapor Pressure Lowering (Raoult's Law)
5m
15. Chemical Kinetics
1h 51m
Worksheet
Intro to Chemical Kinetics
4m
Energy Diagrams
9m
Catalyst
4m
Factors Influencing Rates
7m
Average Rate of Reaction
6m
Stoichiometric Rate Calculations
2m
Instantaneous Rate
3m
Collision Theory
7m
Arrhenius Equation
13m
Rate Law
14m
Reaction Mechanism
12m
Integrated Rate Law
14m
Half-Life
10m
16. Chemical Equilibrium
1h 16m
Worksheet
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
5m
Equilibrium Constant K
9m
Equilibrium Constant Calculations
2m
Kp and Kc
9m
Using Hess's Law To Determine K
7m
Calculating K For Overall Reaction
7m
Le Chatelier's Principle
15m
ICE Charts
10m
Reaction Quotient
8m
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
3h 33m
Worksheet
Acids Introduction
8m
Bases Introduction
6m
Binary Acids
13m
Oxyacids
10m
Bases
11m
Amphoteric Species
4m
Arrhenius Acids and Bases
3m
Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases
15m
Lewis Acids and Bases
10m
The pH Scale
9m
Auto-Ionization
5m
Ka and Kb
9m
pH of Strong Acids and Bases
3m
Ionic Salts
11m
pH of Weak Acids
21m
pH of Weak Bases
22m
Diprotic Acids and Bases
7m
Diprotic Acids and Bases Calculations
23m
Triprotic Acids and Bases
7m
Triprotic Acids and Bases Calculations
7m
18. Aqueous Equilibrium
2h 46m
Worksheet
Intro to Buffers
14m
Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
6m
Intro to Acid-Base Titration Curves
11m
Strong Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves
7m
Weak Titrate-Strong Titrant Curves
12m
Acid-Base Indicators
5m
Titrations: Weak Acid-Strong Base
21m
Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid
19m
Titrations: Strong Acid-Strong Base
5m
Titrations: Diprotic & Polyprotic Buffers
19m
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
9m
Ksp: Common Ion Effect
13m
Precipitation: Ksp vs Q
6m
Selective Precipitation
5m
Complex Ions: Formation Constant
8m
19. Chemical Thermodynamics
1h 8m
Worksheet
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
7m
Entropy
17m
Entropy Calculations
10m
Entropy Calculations: Phase Changes
3m
Third Law of Thermodynamics
5m
Gibbs Free Energy
6m
Gibbs Free Energy Calculations
10m
Gibbs Free Energy And Equilibrium
5m
20. Electrochemistry
1h 38m
Worksheet
Standard Reduction Potentials
6m
Intro to Electrochemical Cells
6m
Galvanic Cell
23m
Electrolytic Cell
8m
Cell Potential: Standard
7m
Cell Potential: The Nernst Equation
8m
Cell Potential and Gibbs Free Energy
8m
Cell Potential and Equilibrium
4m
Cell Potential: ∆G and K
5m
Cell Notation
8m
Electroplating
10m
21. Nuclear Chemistry
1h 54m
Worksheet
Intro to Radioactivity
10m
Alpha Decay
9m
Beta Decay
7m
Gamma Emission
7m
Electron Capture & Positron Emission
5m
Neutron to Proton Ratio
7m
Band of Stability: Alpha Decay & Nuclear Fission
9m
Band of Stability: Beta Decay
2m
Band of Stability: Electron Capture & Positron Emission
3m
Band of Stability: Overview
9m
Measuring Radioactivity
4m
Rate of Radioactive Decay
5m
Radioactive Half-Life
11m
Mass Defect
14m
Nuclear Binding Energy
5m
22. Organic Chemistry
3h 11m
Worksheet
Introduction to Organic Chemistry
6m
Structural Formula
5m
Condensed Formula
7m
Skeletal Formula
3m
Spatial Orientation of Bonds
2m
Intro to Hydrocarbons
12m
Isomers
9m
Chirality
8m
Functional Groups in Chemistry
9m
Naming Alkanes
3m
The Alkyl Groups
9m
Naming Alkanes with Substituents
6m
Naming Cyclic Alkanes
3m
Naming Other Substituents
6m
Naming Alcohols
4m
Naming Alkenes
6m
Naming Alkynes
5m
Naming Ketones
3m
Naming Aldehydes
3m
Naming Carboxylic Acids
3m
Naming Esters
4m
Naming Ethers
2m
Naming Amines
2m
Naming Benzene
5m
Alkane Reactions
4m
Intro to Addition Reactions
3m
Halogenation Reactions
2m
Hydrogenation Reactions
2m
Hydrohalogenation Reactions
4m
Alcohol Reactions: Substitution Reactions
2m
Alcohol Reactions: Dehydration Reactions
5m
Intro to Redox Reactions
4m
Alcohol Reactions: Oxidation Reactions
3m
Aldehydes and Ketones Reactions
2m
Ester Reactions: Esterification
2m
Ester Reactions: Saponification
2m
Carboxylic Acid Reactions
2m
Amine Reactions
2m
Amide Formation
2m
Benzene Reactions
6m
23. Chemistry of the Nonmetals
1h 51m
Worksheet
Main Group Elements: Bonding Types
3m
Main Group Elements: Boiling & Melting Points
5m
Main Group Elements: Density
7m
Main Group Elements: Periodic Trends
2m
The Electron Configuration Review
8m
Periodic Table Charges Review
16m
Hydrogen Isotopes
3m
Hydrogen Compounds
8m
Production of Hydrogen
5m
Group 1A and 2A Reactions
4m
Boron Family Reactions
7m
Boron Family: Borane
2m
Borane Reactions
7m
Nitrogen Family Reactions
8m
Oxides, Peroxides, and Superoxides
9m
Oxide Reactions
2m
Peroxide and Superoxide Reactions
4m
Noble Gas Compounds
2m
24. Transition Metals and Coordination Compounds
2h 7m
Worksheet
Atomic Radius & Density of Transition Metals
11m
Electron Configurations of Transition Metals
4m
Electron Configurations of Transition Metals: Exceptions
7m
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
2m
Ligands
6m
Complex Ions
3m
Coordination Complexes (NEW)
3m
Classification of Ligands
9m
Coordination Numbers & Geometry
5m
Naming Coordination Compounds (NEW)
14m
Writing Formulas of Coordination Compounds
4m
Isomerism in Coordination Complexes
9m
Orientations of D Orbitals
3m
Intro to Crystal Field Theory
8m
Crystal Field Theory: Octahedral Complexes
4m
Crystal Field Theory: Tetrahedral Complexes
2m
Crystal Field Theory: Square Planar Complexes
3m
Crystal Field Theory Summary
5m
Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions
8m
Strong-Field vs Weak-Field Ligands
4m
Magnetic Properties of Complex Ions: Octahedral Complexes
4m
2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
Next video
General Chemistry
2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
5m
Play a video:
Previous video
Next video
Related Videos
Related Practice
Guided course
02:19
Atomic Mass
Jules Bruno
1675
10
Guided course
02:06
Atomic Mass Example 1
Jules Bruno
903
9
Guided course
02:00
Atomic Mass
Jules Bruno
885
7
Guided course
00:40
Atomic Mass
Jules Bruno
722
6
2:38
Atomic Mass Example 2
Jules Bruno
9
5:42
Atomic Mass Example 3
Jules Bruno
8
2:38
Atomic Mass Example 2
Jules Bruno
5
5:42
Atomic Mass Example 3
Jules Bruno
8
09:17
Atomic Number, Atomic Mass, and Mass Number!
Robin Reaction
379
03:36
Atomic Mass
Teacher's Pet
154
09:35
Isotopes and Atomic Mass
Pearson
297
04:24
Relative Atomic Mass | Properties of Matter | Chemistry | FuseSchool
FuseSchool - Global Education
317
04:16
Measuring Atomic Mass | Atoms and Molecules | Don't Memorise
Don't Memorise
164
04:35
What is Atomic Mass? | Don't Memorise
Don't Memorise
220
13:19
Atomic Mass: Introduction
Tyler DeWitt
186
08:07
Periodic Table Trends
Melissa Collins
297
Showing 1 of 16 videos
Load more videos