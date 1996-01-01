Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
The nucleus of 6Li is a powerful absorber of neutrons. It
exists in the naturally occurring metal to the extent of
7.5%. In the era of nuclear deterrence, large quantities
of lithium were processed to remove 6Li for use in hydrogen
bomb production. The lithium metal remaining after
removal of 6Li was sold on the market. (b) The atomic
masses of 6Li and 7Li are 6.015122 and 7.016004 u, respectively.
A sample of lithium depleted in the lighter isotope
was found on analysis to contain 1.442% 6Li. What is the
average atomic weight of this sample of the metal?