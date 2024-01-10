2. Atoms & Elements
Boron obtained from borax deposits in death valley consists of two isotopes. They are boron-10 and boron-11 with atomic masses of 10.013 amu and 11.009 amu, respectively. The atomic mass of boron is 10.81 amu (see periodic table). Which isotope of boron is more abundant, boron-10 or boron-11?
