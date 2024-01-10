2. Atoms & Elements
Boron has two isotopes, boron-10 and boron-11, whose percentage abundances are 19.8% and 80.2% respectively. the atomic masses of boron-10 and boron-11 are 10.0129 amu and 11.0093 amu respectively. write the symbols for the two isotopes of boron and determine the relative atomic mass.
