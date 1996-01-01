Imagine a container placed in a tub of water, as depicted in
the accompanying diagram. (a) If the contents of the container
are the system and heat is able to flow through the
container walls, what qualitative changes will occur in the
temperatures of the system and in its surroundings? From the
system’s perspective, is the process exothermic or endothermic?
