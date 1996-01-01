Hello. Everyone in this video, we're trying to see if this five g of 02 in its gaseous phase versus the five g of the 02 and its liquid phase has which one has a greater anthem P. At the same exact temperature. Well think of it as a different way. So we first know that liquid can turn to gas. But what is this process called more was this process in general? This is what we call evaporation even operation. So in order for the oxygen liquid to turn into oxygen gas, it's going to go through this process right here and this requires heat. If you think about it, let's say we have water instead of the 02. If we have liquid water and we want liquid paper, then we need to add heat boiling the water until it becomes gas. You know, in the cartoon character in the cartoon animations, we have a pot of water maybe or a cup of water and it has like maybe the steam coming out. This steam is going to be all of its gasses states of the water. So that's what I think about. And so because we require heat, We need higher entropy. So therefore we can say that the five g of the gas has higher or greater entropy. And this is going to be our final answer for this question. Thank you so much for watching

