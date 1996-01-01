Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions

eggs. Authentic reactions involve releasing thermal energy by the system to the surroundings. Now we're gonna say, as molecules in our system release heat, they slow down. And with enough energy loss, they form bonds so x, a thermic reactions are heat releasing bond forming reactions, We're gonna say, in terms of face changes, let's think of it as energetic gas molecules. As we release heat those water molecules, they're gonna come closer together. So think of liquid gaseous water bouncing all over the place in a container. They slowly start to release their heat, and they slow down because they're losing energy. If they slowed down enough, they condense into a liquid. So this is compensation. If the liquid water that we've collected, we put it in the freezer, they will continue to lose heat, and they will solidify So liquid to solid is freezing some substances under right conditions that can skip the liquid phase altogether. One example is carbon dioxide. We call it dry ice. You could take it out of, ah, very cold container words in its gashes phase and put it outside. It'll skip the liquid phase altogether, so if you're going from a gas to. If you're going from a gas toe. A solid, though, where we're taking that gashes, um, carbon dioxide and putting it back into the container where it solidifies again. That's called deposition. Now let's think about it. Let's say container has a liquid in that liquid is an exile thermic reaction. It's exile, thermic, so it'll be releasing heat. So if I were to touch that container, I would feel the heat that it's releasing to my hand. So exotic reactions feel warm to the touch. Now, if we don't think of it in terms of an energy diagram in an energy diagram are y axis is our energy, and then X accesses the progress of the reaction. Remember the whole point of a chemical reactions to go from reactions to products, And what we need to realize is that in an Excel thermic reaction, the reactions have more energy. They release their excess energy and they dropped down to become products. Over time, the products have less energy because we're releasing energy to go from reacting to product. Our entropy, Delta H would have a negative sign, So just remember, this is the way we depict an ex atomic reaction in terms of an energy diagram

