Hey there, welcome back. So here we're being asked is the forward or reverse reaction of this reaction. Right here. More thermo dynamically favored. Okay, so notice that here we have a negative delta H. Which means we are releasing energy. Right? So this reaction is releasing energy. And what does thermo dynamically favored mean? It means that the less energy you have, the more stable you are so less energy more stable. So you're more thermo dynamically favored. Um If you release energy and basically go from a high energy state to a low energy state, right? It's always more favorable that way thermo dynamically. So here that's exactly what's happening. So in this delta age reaction that's negative obviously is for the forward as as written, right? For the forward reaction, it is favored because it is negative. Now what happens to delta H when we reverse the reaction? Well, it's gonna the value is gonna stay exactly the same. It's just gonna be positive. 283 kg jewels, right? Per mole? Which means what? Which means that this reaction is actually going to be gaining energy and becoming less stable. Right? So it's going to be gaining energy which means less stable. And that is not thermo dynamically favored. Okay, so which one is more thermodynamic thermodynamic lee favored is going to be the reverse one. Right? The reverse because the delta H. Is negative. If it was positive then the opposite would be true then the reverse one would be more favorable. But here the way that is threatened for this specific reaction with a negative delta H. A reaction forward direction is more favored. Alright, folks, thank you so much for watching.

Hide transcripts