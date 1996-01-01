12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Leaving Group Conversions - Sulfonyl Chlorides
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols Leaving Group Conversions - Sulfonyl Chlorides
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the mechanism for the given reaction using tosylate.
(i) Explain why this method is not the most sustainable.
(ii) Determine the reagent we use instead of tosylate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) The reaction with tosylate, a toxic and corrosive reagent, produces another toxic and corrosive by-product contributing to waste generation.
(ii) HCl and PCC, CH2Cl2
B
(i) The reaction with tosylate, produces a less reactive and nontoxic by-product.
(ii) SOCl2 and PCC, CH2Cl2
C
(i) The reaction with tosylate, a toxic and corrosive reagent, produces another toxic and corrosive by-product contributing to waste generation.
(ii) SOCl2 or PCl3
D
(i) The reaction with tosylate uses a bulky reagent, which is not ideal.
(ii) SOCl2 or PCl3