3. Acids and Bases
pKa
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Acetic acid, with a pKa value of 4.74, is approximately 15 times more acidic compared with acetone, with a pKa value of 20. Why?
A
Acetic acid's conjugate base is more stabilized by electronegative oxygen than acetone's conjugate base.
B
Acetone's conjugate base is less stabilized due to its ability to contribute to resonance.
C
Acetic acid's conjugate acid is less stabilized by oxygen's electronegativity compared to carbon in acetone's conjugate acid.
D
Acetone's conjugate acid is more stabilized by carbon's electronegativity than oxygen in acetic acid's conjugate acid.