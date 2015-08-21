10. Addition Reactions
Oxidative Cleavage
10. Addition Reactions Oxidative Cleavage
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
An alkene having the molecular formula C8H16 is treated with a warm concentrated solution of potassium permanganate. The reaction produces two moles of butanoic acid (C3H8COOH). Determine the structure of the alkene. Can this reaction determine the structure of the alkene with complete certainty?
An alkene having the molecular formula C8H16 is treated with a warm concentrated solution of potassium permanganate. The reaction produces two moles of butanoic acid (C3H8COOH). Determine the structure of the alkene. Can this reaction determine the structure of the alkene with complete certainty?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
No, the stereochemistry cannot be determined with this method.
B
Yes, the structure can be determine with complete certainty.
C
No, the stereochemistry cannot be determined with this method.
D
Yes, the structure can be determine with complete certainty.