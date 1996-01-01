10. Addition Reactions
Hydrohalogenation
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
2,2-dichloro-4-methylpentane is formed selectively when 2-chloro-4-methylpent-2-ene reacts with HCl as opposed to 2,3-dichloro-4-methylpentane. Explain the result.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Geminal dihalides are more stable than vicinal dihalides.
B
The given product is formed as a result of Markovnikov's rule.
C
The given product is formed as a result of Zaitsev's rule.
D
The given product is formed from the more stable secondary carbocation.