5. Chirality
R and S Configuration
5. Chirality R and S Configuration
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The structure of 3,4,4-trimethylpent-1-yne is given below. When pure (S)-3,4,4-trimethylpent-1-yne is reacted with two equivalents of hydrogen over a platinum catalyst then (R)-2,2,3-trimethylpentane is produced. The reactant is named 'S' while the product is named 'R'. Explain if this change of configuration in the product is due to inversion or something else.
The structure of 3,4,4-trimethylpent-1-yne is given below. When pure (S)-3,4,4-trimethylpent-1-yne is reacted with two equivalents of hydrogen over a platinum catalyst then (R)-2,2,3-trimethylpentane is produced. The reactant is named 'S' while the product is named 'R'. Explain if this change of configuration in the product is due to inversion or something else.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The configuration is changed due to inversion of configuration during the reaction.
B
The configuration is changed due to the change in the Cahn-Ingold-Prelog priorities of the groups.
C
The configuration is changed due to change in spatial arrangement of groups.
D
The configuration is not changed, just the names are changed.