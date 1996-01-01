The structure of 3,4,4-trimethylpent-1-yne is given below. When pure (S)-3,4,4-trimethylpent-1-yne is reacted with two equivalents of hydrogen over a platinum catalyst then (R)-2,2,3-trimethylpentane is produced. The reactant is named 'S' while the product is named 'R'. Explain if this change of configuration in the product is due to inversion or something else.





