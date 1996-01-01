8. Elimination Reactions
8. Elimination Reactions Nucleophiles and Basicity
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Among pyridine and piperidine, which nitrogen atom exhibits the highest nucleophilicity? What factors contribute to its enhanced nucleophilicity?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Pyridine is more nucleophilic because the lone pair in its nitrogen delocalized in a conjugated system.
B
Piperidine is more nucleophilic because the lone pair in its nitrogen does not delocalized in a conjugated system.
C
Relatively the same nucleophilicity
D
It cannot be determined.