In the iodination of ethane shown below, tetraiodomethane (CI 4 ) is used as the source of iodine in the presence of a free-radical initiator such as hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ).

Propose a mechanism for the reaction, and determine the value of ∆H for each of the steps in your mechanism using the appropriate bond-dissociation energies.



H 3 C−CH 3 + CI 4 → H 3 C−CH 2 I + HCI 3



