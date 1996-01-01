6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Enthalpy
6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics Enthalpy
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the iodination of ethane shown below, tetraiodomethane (CI4) is used as the source of iodine in the presence of a free-radical initiator such as hydrogen peroxide (H2O2).
Propose a mechanism for the reaction, and determine the value of ∆H for each of the steps in your mechanism using the appropriate bond-dissociation energies.
H3C−CH3 + CI4 → H3C−CH2I + HCI3
In the iodination of ethane shown below, tetraiodomethane (CI4) is used as the source of iodine in the presence of a free-radical initiator such as hydrogen peroxide (H2O2).
Propose a mechanism for the reaction, and determine the value of ∆H for each of the steps in your mechanism using the appropriate bond-dissociation energies.
H3C−CH3 + CI4 → H3C−CH2I + HCI3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D