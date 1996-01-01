10. Addition Reactions
Halohydrin
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why, in the second step of halohydrin formation, water attacks the bromonium ion's carbon as opposed to the ion itself.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Pathway b violates the octet rule.
B
Carbon of the bromonium ion has a greater electron density than bromine itself.
C
Carbon of the bromonium ion is more electrophilic than the positively charged bromine itself.
D
Both A and C are correct.