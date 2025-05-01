The radical fluorination of propane resulted in the formation of 29.4% of 2-fluoropropane and 70.6% of 1-fluoropropane. Find the energy difference (in kcal/mol) between the transition states of the first propagation steps that form a 2° radical and a 1° radical. Note that the reactivity of the 2° C—H bond is 1.25 times the reactivity of the 1° C—H bond toward radical fluorination.



