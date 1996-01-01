1. A Review of General Chemistry
Condensed Structural Formula
1. A Review of General Chemistry Condensed Structural Formula
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
a. Draw the condensed formula of all alkenes with molecular formula C5H10, and assign systematic names to each. (ignore stereoisomers)
b. Identify the alkenes which can show E and Z isomerism.
c. Identify the most stable and the least stable alkene among them.
a. Draw the condensed formula of all alkenes with molecular formula C5H10, and assign systematic names to each. (ignore stereoisomers)
b. Identify the alkenes which can show E and Z isomerism.
c. Identify the most stable and the least stable alkene among them.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
only pent-2-ene can show E-Z isomerism. 2-methylbut-2-ene is the most stable while pent-1-ene and 3-methylbut-1-ene are the least stable
B
only pent-1-ene can show E-Z isomerism. pent-1-ene is the most stable while 2-methylbut-2-ene is the least stable
C
only 2-methylbut-2-ene can show E-Z isomerism. pent-2-ene is the most stable while pent-1-ene is the least stable
D
only pent-2-ene can show E-Z isomerism. 3-methylbut-2-ene is the most stable while 2-methylbut-1-ene is the least stable