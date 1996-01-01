For the reaction-energy diagram shown below:

(i) Give the appropriate label for the reactants, products, and activation energy for the first and the second step of the reaction.

(ii) Determine the sign of ∆Hº for the overall reaction, and identify whether the overall reaction is exothermic or endothermic.

(iii) Identify parts of the reaction-energy diagram that correspond to intermediates and transition states.

(iv) Identify part of the diagram that corresponds to the transition state of the rate-limiting step. Is the structure of this transition state similar to the reactants, the products, or an intermediate?