Hi everyone here we have a question. I'm telling us to convert 742.8 times 10 to the negative seconds into each of the given units. So first we have to kill a second. So one kill a second Equals 10 to the third seconds. So we have 742 . times 10 to the negative 12 seconds. Times one kill a second Over 10 to the 3rd 2nd. And our seconds are going to cancel out giving us 7. to 8 times 10 to the negative 13 kill O seconds. We have nana seconds. One nana second equals 10 to the negative ninth seconds. So we have 742.8 times 10 to the negative 12 2nd times one nanosecond Over 10 to the - seconds. And our second will cancel out, giving us 0.74 to eight nanoseconds. We have microseconds. One microsecond Equals 10 to the -6 seconds. So 742.8 times 10 to the negative 12 seconds times one Microsecond over 10 to the negative six seconds equals 7.4 to 8 times 10 to the negative fourth microseconds, We have one time to second equals to the negative 15 seconds. So you have 742.8 times to the negative 12 seconds, Times 1, 5th of 2nd Over 10 to the negative seconds and our second will cancel out and that equals 7.4 to 8 times 10 to the 5th. 5th seconds. And these are our final answers. Thank you for watching bye.

