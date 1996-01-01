Metric Prefixes Practice Problems
Concentrations of dissolved compounds are usually written as mass per unit volume. Diabetes is usually tested by measure fasting blood glucose levels. A fasting blood glucose level of 126 mg/dL or higher is a strong indicator for diabetes. Express this concentration in g/mL.
Determine the larger quantity between the following pair: 2.9 × 10–4 GW or 7.1 × 103 kW.
Determine the larger quantity between the following pair: 5.3 × 102 mL or 6.4 × 106 μL.
A carbon nanotube is a low-density material made of carbon tubes with diameters usually in the nanometer scale. It is a strong material with a high tensile strength and elastic modulus. The highest density carbon nanotubes fabricated have a density of 1.6 g/cm3. Convert this density to kg/m3.
Complete the equivalent expressions below by providing the missing values:
(a) 1 nmol = _____ mol
(b) 1 mol = _____ nmol
(c) 1 Tm = _____ m
(d) 1 m = _____ Tm
The diameter of a bacteria is 2×10−6 m. What prefix is best to use when reporting the bacteria's diameter?
Using scientific notation, write the following measurements without prefix multipliers: 4.6 gigahertz (GHz).
Using scientific notation, write the following measurements without prefix multipliers: 2.5 kilograms (kg).
Determine the conversion factors necessary to convert the following metric units: ns to ms.
Determine the conversion factors necessary to convert the following metric units: µg to kg.
In the years 2018/2019., the United States produced 51.29 million metric tons (1 metric ton = 1000 kg) of wheat The United States was ranked as the fifth-largest wheat producer in the world. What is the mass of the wheat produced in grams? Express without using exponents and use the correct metric prefix.
Without using exponents, express the following measurements using the appropriate metric prefixes: 8.561 × 10–4 m2
Without using exponents, express the following measurements using the appropriate metric prefixes: 4.785 × 10–9 g.
The human hair is measured to be 90 microns (µm). What is this measurement in SI unit?
What is the area of a telescope lens in mm2 if its area in square feet is 8645 ft2?