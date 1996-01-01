Hey everyone we're told that the diameter of a bacteria is two times 10 to the negative six m. What prefix is best to use when reporting the bacteria's diameter? Now thinking about the prefixes we have, we know that one m can be converted into decima tres so one m contains 10 to the negative one decima eaters. Next we know that one m can also contain 10 to the negative 3rd mm. Next we know that one m can contain 10 to the negative six micro meters. We also know that one m can contain 10 to the negative nine nanometers. Now looking at these four options, we can see that our best choice will probably be our micro meters. And the reason why is because the diameter of our bacteria is already at 10 to the -6. So our final answer here is going to be micro meters. Now I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.

