oftentimes, when dealing with calculations will run into contact with the metric prefix is now metric prefix is can be seen as modifiers that are multiples of 10. And we're gonna say when dealing with these metric prefixes and we're gonna have this chart here, this metric prefix multipliers chart ranges from 10 to to 10 to the negative 12. Now, talk to Professor. Make sure you don't have to know anything beyond this point for this level of chemistry. This is a pretty thorough range to deal with. But of course, there are terms 10 to the negative 15 10, the positive 15. Both those air usually reserved for higher levels of chemistry. Now 10 to the 12 is called Tara. Tara uses the variable off T capital T 10 to the nine is Giga, which is capital. Gene Mega is Capital M and it's 10 to the 6. 10 to the three is kilo. Now, at this point, we're gonna be dealing with lower case letters. So lower case k, you might have heard of kilometer, so kilometer has kilo in it. It's metric prefix label. 10 to the two is Hector, which is H now 10 to the one is related to Decca, which is D A. Here is when we're dealing with our base unit. So are based unit like leaders or seconds. We're gonna say here, this is not a metric prefix. This is just the base. Our base unit. Then we have Desi Death and D C are pretty similar to differentiate them. Desi is D Then we're gonna have senti, which is 10 to the negative too. So that's gonna be see you might have heard of centimeters then we have 10 to the naked through which is Milli Milliliters. Then 10 to the negative six is micro micro is an interesting symbol. Looks like this 10 to the negative nine is Nana, which is lower Case N and then 10 to the negative 12 is PICO, which is P now. This is a lot of terms. That's a lot of symbols, but we have our first memory tools. So when we have memory tools either just simple phrases sometimes or images that will help us memorize a specific chemistry related topic here in this case, this memory to will help us memorize the order for the metric prefix multipliers. Now we have King Henry from history King Henry, who kept on divorcing his wives until they one of them compare him a son. And with Ken Henry, we have a trustee memory tool to help us memorize the order of the metric prefix is so we're gonna say the great monarch, King Henry's daughter Barbara, drinks chocolate milk until 9 p.m. So we can see here that each one of these highlighted letters Uh huh. Each one of these highlighted letters here corresponds to these metric prefix multipliers. And this memory tool also ranges from 10 to the 12th and it decreases all the way down to 10 to the negative 12 over here. So just remember your metric prefixes for us. We're gonna range from 10 to 12 to 10 to the negative 12. Consult with your professor to make sure that that's the range. All you need that that you need to know in terms of this topic and in terms of memorizing, rely on this memory tool. It will help you remember the order that each metric prefix multiplier comes into play when it comes to this chart. Now that we talked about the general idea of metric prefixes and this range move onto the next video and let's see how we can apply them to base units.

