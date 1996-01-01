Hey everyone, we're asked to convert 15 micro leaders to leaders and to use scientific notation. Now, using our dimensional analysis, we're going to start off with our 15 micro leaders. Now we know that we have 10 to the six micro liters per one leader. So when we calculate this out and cancel out our unit, we end up with a total of 1.5 times 10 to the negative five liters. And here we have it in scientific notation with the correct number of significant figures. Now, I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

