Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
General Chemistry1. Intro to General ChemistryMetric Prefixes
1:33 minutes
Open Question

Complete each row of the table below by filling in the missing prefix or missing exponent.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
9
Was this helpful?
3:59m

Watch next

Master Metric Prefixes with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
07:26
THE METRIC SYSTEM | Metric Unit Conversions | SI Units | Chemistry Unit Conversions
Chemistry Kelly
610
5
06:01
Unit Conversion & The Metric System | How to Pass Chemistry
Melissa Maribel
348
03:59
Metric Prefixes
Jules Bruno
856
3
02:49
SUPER EASY way to remember SI Prefixes | Must Watch! - Dr K
ChemSimplified
598
07:20
Prefix Multiplers - Milli, Centi, Kilo, etc
Ben's Chem Videos
401
02:25
05 - Metric System Prefixes
Charles Hakes
293
02:49
Basics of Chemistry: Units of measurement in chemistry
Dr. B's Chemistry
391
01:16
Metric Prefixes
Jules Bruno
509
3
03:37
Metric Prefixes Example 1
Jules Bruno
689
4
2
01:31
Metric Prefixes Song by Peter Weatherall
Peter Weatherall
351
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.