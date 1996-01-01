Hey everyone, we're asked to determine the larger quantity between the following pair. 5.3 times 10 squared male leaders and 6.4 times 10 to the six micro leaders. First to answer this question, we need to convert one of the given quantities to the unit of the other. So taking our 5.3 times 10 squared male leader. Let's go ahead and convert this into micro leaders. Using our dimensional analysis, we know that we have 10 to the third male leaders per one leader And we also know that one leader contains 10 to the six micro leaders. Now, when we calculate this out and cancel out our units, we end up with a value of 5.3 times 10 to the fifth micro leaders. And when we compare this to our 6.4 times 10 to the six micro leaders, it is much easier for us to see that 6.4 times 10 to the six micro leaders is in fact the larger quantity and this is going to be our final answer. Now, I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

