Hello everyone today. We have been given the following problem concentrations of dissolved compounds are usually written as mass per unit volume diabetes is usually tested by measure fasting blood glucose levels. A fasting blood glucose level of 126 mg per deciliter or higher is a strong indicator for diabetes expressed this concentration in grams per middle leader. So the first thing you do is you want to write what we're given our milligrams per deciliter. We want to ultimately convert this into grams per middle leader. So the first step is we're going to get rid of the milligrams by saying that 10. So the negative 30 g is equal to one mg and then we want to get rid of that desolate er So we're going to say that one deciliter is equal to 10 to negative one liters. And then to get rid of that leaders, we're going to use the conversion factor that there are 10 to the negative third leaders for every one millim. And so we see that the units that we have left are grams as well as middle leaders. Our final answer is 1.26 times 10 to the negative third grams per middle leader. And with that we've answered the question. I hope this helped. And until next time

