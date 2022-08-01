Arrhenius Equation Example 1

the gas phase reaction of nitrogen monoxide with chlorine to form en el cl and cl has an activation energy of 7.2 kg joules per mole. And a frequency factor of 8.9 times 10 to the nine molar, it is inverse times seconds, inverse. Here we need to calculate the rate constant at 110°C. Alright, so here we have to figure out what our rate constant is. So we're looking for. Kay and remember what the Iranians equation K. Equals a times E. To the negative E A over R. T. We're told what our frequency factor is. So this is A and that is 8.9 times 10 to the nine polarities, inverse times seconds, inverse Times E to the negative. Now here are uses jewels. So activation energy also needs to be in jewels. So we're going to say we have 7.2 killer jewels per mole. And remember that one killer jewel is equal to 10 to the three jewels. So that's 7200 joules per mole. So that's what we're going to put here. 7200 jewels per mole. Next we're gonna say our is our gas constant 8.314 jewels over moles times K. And then our temperature needs to be in kelvin. So add to 73.15 to our degrees Celsius. And that gives us our kelvin which comes out as 3 83.15 K. So we plugged that in 383.15 Kelvin. If we look here, we're going to say equals so jules cancel out with jules, moles, cancel with moles. Kelvin canceled with kelvin's. So there will be no units on this portion. So the units for our rate constant here will be in malaria, these inverse times seconds inverse when we plug all this in. So we're gonna do here are frequency factor times e raised to this power. When we do that, we're gonna get 9.285 times 10 to the eight polarities, inverse times seconds inverse. Now, within the question, this has to six figs. This has to six figs. This has to six figs. So we need to six figs as our final number of significant figures. So we have 9.3 times 10 to the eight polarities inverse times seconds inverse. So this will be our final answer.

