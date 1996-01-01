Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

The temperature dependence of the rate constant for a reaction is tabulated as follows: Temperature (K) k 1M 1 s1 2 600 0.028 650 0.22 700 1.3 750 6.0 800 23 Calculate Ea and A.

