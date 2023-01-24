Channels
15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
Problem
A certain first-order reaction has a rate constant of 1.0 * 10-3 s-1 at 25 °C. (b) What is the Ea (in kJ/mol) if the same temperature change causes the rate to triple?
Relevant Solution
3m
