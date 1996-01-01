Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

The rate constant (k) for a reaction was measured as a function of temperature. A plot of ln k versus 1>T (in K) is linear and has a slope of -7445 K. Calculate the activation energy for the reaction.

