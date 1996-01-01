Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

The enzyme urease catalyzes the reaction of urea, 1NH2CONH22, with water to produce carbon dioxide and ammonia. In water, without the enzyme, the reaction proceeds with a first-order rate constant of 4.15 * 10-5 s-1 at 100 C. In the presence of the enzyme in water, the reaction proceeds with a rate constant of 3.4 * 104 s-1 at 21 C. (c) In actuality, what would you expect for the rate of the catalyzed reaction at 100 C as compared to that at 21 C?

