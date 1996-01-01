Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
The enzyme urease catalyzes the reaction of urea,
1NH2CONH22, with water to produce carbon dioxide and
ammonia. In water, without the enzyme, the reaction proceeds
with a first-order rate constant of 4.15 * 10-5 s-1 at
100 C. In the presence of the enzyme in water, the reaction
proceeds with a rate constant of 3.4 * 104 s-1 at 21 C.
(c) In actuality, what would you expect
for the rate of the catalyzed reaction at 100 C as compared
to that at 21 C?