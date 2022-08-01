Arrhenius Equation Concept 2

Now the two point form of the Iranians equation shows how changing the temperature can impact the rate constant which uses the variable que. Now here we're going to say that the higher the reaction temperature this causes an increase in the rate constant K. Now here when do we use a two point form of the arena's equation? Well it's used whenever we're dealing with two rate constants and two temperatures for a given reaction. Now the Arrhenius equation 2.4 um formula is as follows, it is Ln K two over K one equals negative E. A. Over R times one over T two minus one over T one. Here. K one is our initial rate constant. K two is our final. T. One is our initial and T two is our final. Now the thing about this is this is the version I want you to remember. This is the one you need to memorize. Professor sometimes can be a little bit tricky. They'll give you two forms of the same exact equation. It doesn't matter which one of you use because mathematically you'll get the same answer. Now you might see it written as Ln K two over K. One equals E. A. Over R. Times one over T one minus one over T two. The equations are pretty similar. Where's the difference? The difference is here we're using negative E. A. And here it is a positive E. A. Here we're using T. Two. First. Here we're using T. One first. Again it doesn't matter which one of the two that you use both will give you the same exact answer. Whether you're solving for one of the K. Is one of the T. S. Or activation energy itself. I just prefer to use this top one here because this is the one that is shown most often. Okay, so just keep that in mind. You might see it in two different ways in class on a formula sheet. What? Whatever, But use the top one. Alright, so keep in mind. This is the two point form of the Arrhenius equation. We use it anytime. We're dealing with two rate constant K. S. Or two temperatures T.

