Hi everyone here we have a question telling us in a nickel cadmium battery. Academy in metal is used in the an ode. And nikola oxy hydroxide is at the cathode. And the question is, what is the mass percent of nickel and nickel oxy hydroxide? So mass percent equals the mass of an element over the mass of the compound times 100. So the molar mass of nickel oxy hydroxide consists of nickel, Which is 58. 34 g per mole oxygen, Which is 16.0 g per mole hydrogen, Which is 1.008 g per mole. So Nicole oxy hydroxide equals .6934 g per mole Plus 16.0 g per mole Times two. Because there's two oxygen's Plus 1.008 g per mole. And that equals 91. grams per mole. So our mass percent equals .6934g Permal divided by 91. g per mole times two equals 64.0%. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

