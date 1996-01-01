General Chemistry
3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
Problem
Li-ion batteries used in automobiles typically use a LiMn2O4 cathode in place of the LiCoO2 cathode found in most Li-ion batteries. (a) Calculate the mass percent lithium in each electrode material.
