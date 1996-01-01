Hi everyone today, we have a question asking us to determine the mass percent composition of nitrogen and nitric acid. So first we need to calculate our mass. So we have hydrogen And we only have one of them and it's smaller masses 1.01 grams Permal. And then we have one nitrogen which is .01 g per mole. We have oxygen and we have three of them. Its molar mass is 16.00 g per mole. And then we're going to multiply that by three To give us 48 g per mole. And that gives us a total of .02 g per mole. And we want to find the mass percent composition of nitrogen. So we're going to take nitrogen Molar mass which is 14.01 g per mole. And we're going to divide it by our total grams per mole. Which we calculated to be 63.02. And that's our total molar mass. And then we're going to multiply by 100 to get a percentage And that equals 22.23%. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

