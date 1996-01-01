Hi everyone. This problem reads he most signing is a metallic protein that carries oxygen within the bodies of some invertebrates. Chemo signing contains 17% copper by mass and contains two copper atoms per molecule. What is the approximate molar mass of him assigning? So, if we recall molar mass is grams per mole. So we want to know the molar mass of him assigning. And we're going to make the assumption that one g of chemo signing equals 1.7 times 10 to the negative three g of copper. Okay, This is going to be an important piece of information that we need in order to solve this problem. Alright, So since we're assuming this, let's go ahead and set this up as a ratio. Okay, so in one g of him assigning There is 1.7 times 10 to the -3 g of copper. Alright, so our goal here is to go from grams of him assigning per gram of copper to grams of him assigning per mole of him assigning. Okay, so we're going to need to do some conversions here. And the first one is we're going to want to go from grams of him assigning two moles of copper. Okay, so, and one mole of copper. Alright, so we're gonna set this up and one mole of copper. We need the molar mass Using our periodic table in one mole of copper, there is 63.546 g of copper. We wanted to get rid of that grams in the denominator here. So we used molar mass. Alright. And by doing that, we see that our grams of copper cancel. All right. And so now an important piece of information. And the problem was that we know there are two copper atoms per molecule of signing. Alright. So that is a multiple ratio that we can use here. Alright. So in one mole of hemo signing, There is two moles of copper. Alright, By doing that. Now our moles of copper cancel. And we're left with grams of him assigning per mole of him assigning. Alright. And that is the molar mass. So once we do this calculation, We get a final answer of 7.5 times 10 to the 4th g per mole. This is going to be our approximate molar mass of him assigning. That's it for this problem. I hope this was helpful.

Hide transcripts