Hi everyone. So here we asked to identify the percentage by mass of carbon in calcium carbonate, recall that the mass percent is the mass of the element. If I buy the mass of the compound Times 100%,, so the mass percent of carbon, It's 12.011 divide by the mass of calcium carbonate. They have 40.07, 8 Plus 12. plus three, 15.999. We're gonna get 100 .09 g Times 100%. And this gives us 12%. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.

