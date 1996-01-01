Hello. Everyone in this video, we're trying to determine the mass of M N. 02 and M N. 00. H. All right. So we're gonna go ahead and let X equal to the mass Of MN. 0 2. We can see here that if we do 20.0 g minus the mass of M N 02 will give us the mass of our M N 00 H. Okay, let's go ahead and first solve for the molds of my agonies. Okay. So Were given in the problem that we're starting off with the 12.6 g of pure sample of manganese. Let's M. N. And then we're going to use the molecular weight of manganese which is for every one mole Of Manganese. We can get 54.93, 8 g of manganese. You can see here now that the grounds will cancel Giving us the numerical value was 0.2293 units being of course moles of Manganese. All right. So we're starting off our next calculation with what would you solve for? So 0.2293. Most of manganese. So X times the one mole of manganese per 86.936 g of M N. 02. And then we're gonna add this with zero a minus or X. Which is of course we said to be the mass of M N. 02. And using the same one, we have one mole of M N 00. H over 87.945 g of M N. 02. So you can see her just doing simple arithmetic. was 0.2293 moles of M N. Equaling two X over 36.936 g of M N 02. They were adding it with 0.2274 -1 over 87.945. So we're just going to continue doing earth magic until we can solve our X. We can then see that X will equal to 14. g of M N 02. Alright, bringing back the equation that we set for in black, which is right over here on top. So we're just bringing this down here. Okay, so 20 g minus while we just solve for XX is 14.4 g. We can see that that would equal to 5.60. And we said that 20 - the mass of M N 02. It will give us the mass of M N 00 H. So here we have 4.60 g of M 00 H. And this right here is going to be my final answer for this problem.

