Mass Percent Practice Problems
At 25°C, 100 mL of isopropyl alcohol (C3H8O) was mixed with 42.9 mL of water to create a solution. At the same temperature, the densities of isopropyl alcohol and water are 0.781 g/mL and 1.00 g/mL, respectively. What is the concentration of this solution in percent by mass?
Silicon dioxide (SiO2), commonly known as silica, can cause detrimental effects in water treatment operations when accumulated. A sample of SiO2-contaminated water contains 0.00250% SiO2 by mass. Assuming a 1.00 g/mL density, determine the volume of the sample (in mL) containing 325 mg of SiO2.
Regular sugar syrup is a 20% (by mass) solution of sucrose, C12H22O11, in water. Calculate the number of moles of sucrose in 300 grams of regular sugar syrup.
Element Y from group 6A can form two chloride compounds, YCl2 and YCl4. When 11.33 g of YCl2 reacts with excess Cl2, 19.13 g of YCl4 is formed. Identify element Y.
A 12.6 g sample of pure Mn was extracted from a 20.0 g MnO2-MnO(OH) mixture. Determine the mass of MnO2 and MnO(OH) in the mixture.
An alloy sample has a mass of 57.35 g and 6.022 × 1023 atoms. Composition analysis shows that 80% of the sample is Ni and 20% is another element. Identify the other element in the alloy.
Sodium can be reacted with oxygen at 130–200°C to produce sodium oxide (Na2O, white powder) and sodium peroxide (Na2O2, yellow solid). Sodium oxide can further absorb oxygen to produce sodium peroxide. A piece of sodium metal was reacted with oxygen and produced a mixture of 0.496 g of white and yellow solid. The mixture was further exposed to oxygen until the final product is pure yellow solid with a mass of 0.525 g. Calculate the mass percentage of sodium oxide in the initial mixture.
Hemocyanin is a metalloprotein that carries oxygen within the bodies of some invertebrates. Hemocyanin contains 0.17% copper by mass and contains two copper atoms per molecule. What is the approximate molar mass of hemocyanin?
Gold is alloyed with metals for use in jewelry. Calculate the number of gold atoms in a 0.300 oz, 12 K gold bracelet. (12 K = 50% gold by mass)
The nitrogen in urea (CO(NH2)2) and in ammonium nitrate (NH4NO3) is made available to plants as fertilizer. One brand of fertilizer contains 25% urea by mass and costs $3 per kilogram while another brand contains 30.0% ammonium nitrate by mass and costs $2 per kilogram. Determine the more cost-effective source of nitrogen.
Zinc is extracted from an ore containing 68.4% zinc sulfide. Determine the mass of ore required to obtain 750 g of zinc.
A 12 oz pack of ham contains 0.0515% sodium nitrite by mass. Calculate the mass of sodium contributed by sodium nitrite.
In a Nickel-Cadmium battery, cadmium metal [Cd(s)] is used in the anode and nickel oxyhydroxide [NiO(OH)(s)] is at the cathode. What is the mass percent of nickel in nickel oxyhydroxide?
A solution was prepared by dissolving 15.5 g of K2C2O4 and 550 g of water. Determine the percent by mass of K2C2O4 in the solution.
How many moles of solute are present in a 250.0 g aqueous solution composed of 8.15% sucrose (C12H22O11) by mass?
The composition of gold alloys is described using the karat scale based on mass percentages. Determine the karat number of an alloy made up of 24.4 mol% gold and 75.6 mol% copper. Predict the color of the alloy using the figure below.
The composition of gold alloys is described using the karat scale based on mass percentages. Determine the karat number of an alloy made up of 47.7 mol% gold and 52.3 mol% silver. Predict the color of the alloy using the figure below.
Calcium ions are found in hard water. The recommended minimum ingestion of calcium by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is 1.3 g per day. If a sample of hardened water is 0.030% calcium by mass, what is the minimum volume in liters of hardened water to be consumed by a person to exceed the FDA recommendation? (assume the density of hardened water = 1.0 g/mL)
A 178 g of 2.30% NaSO4 solution by mass is to be prepared from its dry solute and solvent. How is it going to be prepared?
A 3.4 L water sample was found to contain 0.025% toxin by mass. Calculate the toxin in the water sample (density = 1.01 g/mL)
Determine the mass percent of a 840 mL solution of KOH prepared using 53 g of KOH. Assume the density of the solution is 1.03 g/cm3.
The process of copper plating commonly uses copper sulfate solution. Calculate the maximum amount of copper in grams that can be plated out from a 3.2 L CuSO4 solution with 3.5% Cu by mass. (density = 1.19 g/mL)
Magnesium is a mineral that's crucial to the body's function. It keeps blood pressure normal, bones strong, and the heart rhythm steady. The common forms of magnesium in supplements are Magnesium citrate (MgC6H6O7), Magnesium oxide (MgO), Magnesium chloride (MgCl2), and Magnesium lactate (MgC6H10O6). List the following forms of magnesium in increasing mass % Mg.
Butanol (C4H9OH) is used as a fuel in an internal combustion engine. An unlabeled bottle is suspected to contain this liquid. Identify if the liquid is indeed butanol if 1.550 g of the liquid produces 1.884 g of H2O and 3.679 g of CO2.
Calculate the atomic mass of the unknown element "A" in the formula ABr2Cl2 given that it is composed of 61.75 % Br by mass
Identify the value of x in the compound, K3POX given that it is composed of 14.59% P by mass.
The Dead Sea has a reputation as the saltiest sea in the world, with a salinity of around 34%. Assuming the salinity is pertaining to NaCl % by mass, calculate the grams of NaCl in 30.0 gal of seawater from the Dead Sea considering a density of 1.24 g/mL.
Consider the following ores: Cu2S (Chalcocite), CuS (Covellite), Cu9S5 (Digenite). Determine the mass percent of copper in each of the ores and identify which ore contains the highest copper content.
Provide the chemical formula for Chloric acid. What is the percentage by mass of each element in Chloric acid?
Consider a compound with the following formula: MBr2. Bromine composition is 74.42% by mass. Determine the identity of M. (M is a metal).
Silver chloride is composed of 24.73% Cl by mass. How much (in grams) of pure silver is produced when 32.5 g of silver chloride was used for plating?
Arrange the compounds below in increasing mass % N
(NH4)3PO4
(NH4)2SO4
(NH4)2HPO4
NaNO3
NH4NO3
NH3
The molecule shown below is Alanine which is an amino acid used to make proteins
For the molecule, Alanine, calculate the mass % of N.
Legend:
N → blue
O → red
C → gray
H → white
For the compound Ba(OH)2, calculate each element's mass percentage. Write your answers using at least 3 significant figures.
Calculate the concentration of CO2 in terms of mol percentage in the air that contains 9.2% by volume CO2
Calculate the mass percentage of KCl in a solution containing 56.9 g of KCl and 375 mL of water.
Calculate the mass of fluorine contained in 79.3 g of copper(II) fluoride given that it is 37.42% F by mass.
Silver plating is made using silver chloride which is 75.27% Ag. Calculate the mass of silver chloride in grams of 13.6 g of silver plating.
A chemist was tasked to identify an unknown white crystalline compound.
Through analysis, it was identified that it could either be sodium carbonate (Na2CO3) or sodium oxalate (Na2C2O4).
Sodium carbonate is a commonly used ingredient in commercial water softeners so it is deemed to be relatively safe.
Sodium oxalate on the other hand is extremely toxic therefore it is very necessary to identify the compound.
Identify the compound given that the results show a 43% Na composition by mass.
A dime has a density of 8.91 g/cm3. How much nickel is contained in a dime that is 8.33% (by weight) of nickel? Recall that a dime has a diameter of 17.91 mm and a thickness of 1.35 mm.
Which of the following is used to express the relative elemental composition of a compound?
What is the mass percentage of hydrogen in ethanol (CH3CH2OH), the alcohol found in alcoholic beverages and rubbing alcohols?
Zinc is a mineral essential to the body's immune system. One way to prevent zinc deficiency is by taking zinc sulfate tablets. The recommended daily allowance (RDA) for zinc intake is 11.0 mg/day for adults. How many mg of zinc sulfate (40.5% zinc by weight) should an adult consume to meet the RDA?
Write the chemical formula of cerium(III) fluoride and provide the mass percentage of each element in the compound.