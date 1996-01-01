Mass Percent Practice Problems

Sodium can be reacted with oxygen at 130–200°C to produce sodium oxide (Na 2 O, white powder) and sodium peroxide (Na 2 O 2 , yellow solid). Sodium oxide can further absorb oxygen to produce sodium peroxide. A piece of sodium metal was reacted with oxygen and produced a mixture of 0.496 g of white and yellow solid. The mixture was further exposed to oxygen until the final product is pure yellow solid with a mass of 0.525 g. Calculate the mass percentage of sodium oxide in the initial mixture.