3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
Problem
Rubbing alcohol is a 90% (by mass) solution of isopropyl alcohol, C3H8O, in water. How many moles of isopropyl alcohol are in 50.0 g of rubbing alcohol? (LO 13.4) (a) 45 mol
Relevant Solution
2m
